He Irritates Wife With His Idea

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I used to hang out with a couple at their apartment sometimes because I knew the husband from high school. He didn't have a job at this point but while I was there for dinner one time, he brought up that he had a plan that he thought his wife would love. It didn't work out that way though and for me it was easy to see why.

She was talking about how they were getting behind and that she hoped that things would get better for them. I could tell my friend was starting to feel embarrassed and he simply said he had a plan. That ended the conversation and while I was curious about the plan, I just wanted to make it through the visit. He used to tell me she would get on him all the time and I just thought maybe she was just unhappy about something and didn't worry about it after that.

Later he told me what his plan was and told me that it caused quite a rift in their relationship. He pretty much said he wanted her to sell his sports card collection on the internet and she could keep all of the money for bills and anything else she wanted. However, she refused to do that because she thought that since she worked, he could put everything online and deal with it himself.

He didn't understand why she wouldn't do the work. He thought it would be great for her to do it because she would make a lot of money and that was good enough for him. When he asked why that made her mad, I asked why he thought that would even work out for him and he just said that I don't get it and that she's always mad about something.

I guess to him it was confusing that she wasn't happy that he wanted her to do even more to contribute even though they were his sports cards. There were a lot, too, so it would've taken a long time to deal with especially when you consider how much work it is to pack and ship cards that need to be protected properly. Also there is the fact that if someone wasn't happy, she would be dealing with returns and watching for messages in general to do customer service.

Their marriage didn't last very long after that. When she filed for divorce, he asked me to help him with money and I told him no. At that time I was struggling so I figured someone else would help him. He never contacted me again so I never found out what happened and if he eventually figured out a way to make ends meet.

If you were asked by your partner, would you happily work on this project to get more money to come in or would you be mad like her about him not wanting to do it himself?