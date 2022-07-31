A Doctor Makes A Medication Mistake

Bottle Of Pills Sarah McCutcheon/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

I have gone to many doctors throughout my life and most of the time they know what they are talking about. However, one of the worst doctors I've ever been to was someone I saw to discuss some medications for blood pressure because I had been testing it and found out it was rather high quite often.

At my appointment, I brought up what was going on she said she had no idea how to help with this kind of an issue. I asked if she could send me to someone that knew what would help me and she said she would look into what to do and started looking up my symptoms on the internet right in front of me.

I already looked up things on Google like she was doing so I didn't know how that was going to help. She was actually on Google looking up websites and just reading random results while I sat there. It was really bizarre since nobody has ever done that in front of me. If you know anything about looking up information online, you know that sometimes it's not very accurate.

Even if you have to do that, at least turn the computer or try to do it elsewhere because that is pretty scary for me to see her doing. Not only that, but when she said I probably needed blood pressure medications for my main issue she didn't know what any of the options were. Since high blood pressure is a pretty common issue, I felt like it was strange for her to not know anything about it.

I get it that some people don't know everything but I was pretty uncomfortable with what she was doing. Eventually, I could see her on a website with a list of the top blood pressure medications and who knows who made that website. She said we should try one of the best reviewed medications from the list and I said I would but before I did I made sure to study it on my own at home.

My previous doctor had me on some medications and they were in my file but I still brought up what they were at this appointment just so she was aware of that. Of course, I found out the medication wasn't supposed to be taken with another I was on but to make sure I called the pharmacy to see if the information was accurate.

The pharmacist was pretty confused when I told him about the new medication and the one I thought it wouldn't work well with. He said that he would get a second opinion but I could try it and just stop if anything bad happened. He added that the potential side effects could be dangerous though. There was no way I was going to try that medication and hope for the best.

After that I changed doctors and at one appointment I asked what happened to her. Apparently, she moved on but the doctor wouldn't give me more details than that. It is crazy to me that someone can get a job that is not at least somewhat trained or that maybe would try something like ask someone else at the office with more experience about what to do.

It's okay to not be excellent at what you do sometimes. When it comes to your health, however, just letting someone guess and do some quick research on the internet isn't a good idea in my opinion. Someone could get seriously hurt and from then on I've always looked into everything very carefully in case a person I'm going to for medications makes a mistake.

There was one other professional I was seeing that didn't know much about medications and it was someone I was seeing for mental health. However, she had books of information and would tell me she'd get back to me in a few days after she did her research so I felt like I could trust her a bit more with my medications. But I still would look into it myself to be sure.

Do you trust everyone you go to that works in healthcare or mental health? Do you think that her making that mistake wasn't that big of a deal?