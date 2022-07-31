Working From Home Didn't Count To Her

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khxNw_0gylspCz00
Inside Of ComputerJoseph Greve/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

When I was a bit younger, I started working from home doing computer repairs. I found it to be a way to make a lot more money than something like fast food or retail. My girlfriend at the time, however, always would complain about how I needed a real job.

I went to a community college for a career in computers and after I graduated a lot of the jobs that were in the area related to the field were no longer available. Companies were moving out of the area and my only choices for entry level work were mostly minimum wage jobs.

At that time I really wanted to work with computers so I decided to try my luck and to make a post on Craigslist about how I'd repair any computer for a price based on how much work I had to do. Something simple would be around $50 and something more complicated would be a little more. I based it on what companies in the area were charging but went just a bit lower to give myself a chance.

My girlfriend didn't work at the time so she'd be there all day while I was doing various jobs for people. I was basically paying all of the bills by fixing computers every day. Business was going well for me and so I started a website. That website helped me get even more business and I also got some people interested in the website itself because they needed one. So I started doing web design on the side for people, too.

We were having dinner one night and she told me that I need to get out more and get a real job instead of spending all my time at home. I told her that if things keep going well for me, then maybe I could rent some kind of office space. She wasn't happy with that because according to her only working for a company was an actual job.

For someone that didn't work at all I really was confused about how she thought I was paying for everything. I showed her my receipts for the bills and she still wasn't convinced. Nowadays people work from home all the time but back when this was happening I guess she just didn't understand that it was legitimate work.

I hear sometimes from people that working from home means that people are going to be lazy because they will get distracted or just won't work because nobody is there to monitor them. Sure, that may be the case with some, but for a lot of people it's a great option. If you're not getting your work done on time then maybe it's not for you. For me and many others, though, it can work.

