Rich Kids Weren't Happy With Dream Home

Jason's World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYZFO_0gwwPCT000
Pac Man Arcade MachineTeo Zac/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

When I was a child, my father was doing some work for a rich family. He was an artist so he would sometimes get clients that wanted art done and they paid good money. On this project, he was asked to come right away to the family's home or else they would consider hiring someone else.

Since it was my birthday, he decided to take my sister and I to the family's home to talk about the details of what they needed painted. After that we were going to the Chuck E. Cheese and I remember being so excited because I had never been there before.

I remember my dad knocking and then the father of the family answering the door. He said for us to come in and that us kids could go meet his kids in their playroom. This room was basically an arcade in their house. It had various games and even a piano that played itself. I couldn't believe how awesome it was that they didn't have to go anywhere to be at the arcade.

The kids talked to me and I told them it was my birthday. They asked where I got to go and I told them that I was going to the arcade to play some games. I remember saying that it's probably going to be like their play room and that it's great they got to live somewhere with games they could play at any time. They had at least 10 games in that area of their home and it looked like so much fun.

After I told them about how great their living situation was, they told me that it wasn't that great to live there. That they would love to be able to go out with us but their dad would always tell them that they had what they needed at home. It was sad to realize that they didn't have fun at home.

You don't really know what it's like to be someone that has what you think you want. Being rich wasn't what it seemed, at least through their eyes. What was like a dream to me was just their life and they weren't really enjoying themselves. They just wanted to be like us, able to go out and have fun.

Once I went through that experience, it was hard for me to be jealous of people that seemed to have everything they ever wanted. While I wouldn't mind not having to worry about money again, I like that I have to work for what I have and that I get to experience life at my own pace.

Have you ever met anyone that wasn't really happy even though they had it made?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# arcade# birthday# childhood# jealousy

Comments / 15

Published by

Jason is a writer that has been creating content for many years. His goal is to share content with readers that is engaging and memorable. Located in the Pacific Northwest, he's always ready to take readers on a journey with him.

Oregon State
603 followers

More from Jason's World

My Friend Checks In When Nobody Expects It

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a friend; used with permission. My friend used to have a girlfriend that was pretty cool overall. He only had good things to say about her and he was shocked when he eventually had to deal with being backstabbed. He told me all about this after it happened, and he was more let down than mad about it all.

Read full story

I Evict A Problem Roommate

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There are a lot of people out there that are difficult to live with. I have had roommates a few times in my life, but one of them changed pretty much right after he moved in. When I got fed up, he made sure to make getting him out a big pain.

Read full story
2 comments

He Irritates Wife With His Idea

Small Assortment Of Baseball CardsMick Haupt/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I used to hang out with a couple at their apartment sometimes because I knew the husband from high school. He didn't have a job at this point but while I was there for dinner one time, he brought up that he had a plan that he thought his wife would love. It didn't work out that way though and for me it was easy to see why.

Read full story

A Doctor Makes A Medication Mistake

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. I have gone to many doctors throughout my life and most of the time they know what they are talking about. However, one of the worst doctors I've ever been to was someone I saw to discuss some medications for blood pressure because I had been testing it and found out it was rather high quite often.

Read full story
82 comments

Working From Home Didn't Count To Her

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When I was a bit younger, I started working from home doing computer repairs. I found it to be a way to make a lot more money than something like fast food or retail. My girlfriend at the time, however, always would complain about how I needed a real job.

Read full story
3 comments

A Toy Trend Anyone Around In The 90s Will Remember

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. When growing up in the 90s, I was really in love with collecting video games. I also thought cassette tapes and CDs were going to be big for the rest of my life. That wasn't the case but the process of collecting still provides me with many awesome memories. I was thinking about these things today, and then started to remember how much my mom got obsessed with collecting at one point.

Read full story
2 comments

The Internet Was Different Before Social Media

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. There was a time when Facebook wasn't something everyone used. When people that were on the internet regularly were seen as outliers. It wasn't until social media that almost everyone I know of really got obsessed with what was going on in the online world.

Read full story
2 comments

An Acquaintance Finds A Way To Be More Successful

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and an acquaintance; used with permission. I knew a man that worked most of his life just doing what he could. After all, most of us can just do our best and figure it out after we see what works. Well, in his instance, something happened to him that worked out great for him with little warning.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy