Rich Kids Weren't Happy With Dream Home

Pac Man Arcade Machine Teo Zac/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

When I was a child, my father was doing some work for a rich family. He was an artist so he would sometimes get clients that wanted art done and they paid good money. On this project, he was asked to come right away to the family's home or else they would consider hiring someone else.

Since it was my birthday, he decided to take my sister and I to the family's home to talk about the details of what they needed painted. After that we were going to the Chuck E. Cheese and I remember being so excited because I had never been there before.

I remember my dad knocking and then the father of the family answering the door. He said for us to come in and that us kids could go meet his kids in their playroom. This room was basically an arcade in their house. It had various games and even a piano that played itself. I couldn't believe how awesome it was that they didn't have to go anywhere to be at the arcade.

The kids talked to me and I told them it was my birthday. They asked where I got to go and I told them that I was going to the arcade to play some games. I remember saying that it's probably going to be like their play room and that it's great they got to live somewhere with games they could play at any time. They had at least 10 games in that area of their home and it looked like so much fun.

After I told them about how great their living situation was, they told me that it wasn't that great to live there. That they would love to be able to go out with us but their dad would always tell them that they had what they needed at home. It was sad to realize that they didn't have fun at home.

You don't really know what it's like to be someone that has what you think you want. Being rich wasn't what it seemed, at least through their eyes. What was like a dream to me was just their life and they weren't really enjoying themselves. They just wanted to be like us, able to go out and have fun.

Once I went through that experience, it was hard for me to be jealous of people that seemed to have everything they ever wanted. While I wouldn't mind not having to worry about money again, I like that I have to work for what I have and that I get to experience life at my own pace.

Have you ever met anyone that wasn't really happy even though they had it made?