The Internet Was Different Before Social Media

A Desktop Computer DESIGNECOLOGIST/Unsplash

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

There was a time when Facebook wasn't something everyone used. When people that were on the internet regularly were seen as outliers. It wasn't until social media that almost everyone I know of really got obsessed with what was going on in the online world.

When I was growing up and going to school I would write poems. I started learning how to make a website because I wanted to be able to share what I was writing with the world. At school after I made my poetry website, nobody wanted to visit and check it out. They thought it was pretty lame and so I just worked on it for myself and it also was fun to learn web design. Computers were mostly something used to do typing tests or look up information but not really something people saw as entertaining quite yet.

My friend and I would get on dial up internet and found out about chat rooms. We'd stay up all night talking to people from around the world thinking it was way more fun than watching a movie or playing a video game. Well, if we could get video games into the same room then we would have learned to multitask probably. People at school could care less about when I'd talk about what I found out about online over the weekend with my friend or anything related to computers really.

Well, eventually Myspace started taking off. People were obsessed with the internet and sharing everything they could through it. All of my friends that thought my poetry website wasn't a good idea were asking me to help customize their profiles. Before Facebook, you could customize quite a bit about a social media profile on Myspace and then make it play songs you liked when people checked it out.

I am pretty happy that people see the value of the internet today. However, now there are so many websites and different people online that it's hard to really find something unless you know how to look for it. Thankfully, there are a few places to seek out content related to what you're interested in so you can connect with others that have the same interests. It's so surreal to have internet on my smart phone that can do more than my expensive computer I had growing up.

It can be really strange when something that was once uncool suddenly becomes the most normal thing in the world for everyone to do. A lot of people were online early on in some places, but many didn't see a point at first in my area until Myspace came out. I was thinking about this today and was wondering if anyone else out there was on the internet before it was such a regular part of life.