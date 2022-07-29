A Toy Trend Anyone Around In The 90s Will Remember

This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission.

When growing up in the 90s, I was really in love with collecting video games. I also thought cassette tapes and CDs were going to be big for the rest of my life. That wasn't the case but the process of collecting still provides me with many awesome memories. I was thinking about these things today, and then started to remember how much my mom got obsessed with collecting at one point.

I remember clearly being in a vehicle in the late 90s with my mom many mornings, going to a fast food place to get meals that came with Beanie Babies. We had to go right when they opened because so many people were collecting them that the restaurant would run out after the morning rush. She would get the toys, I would get to eat something unhealthy.

I always thought that her collection was going to be one of the most expensive in the world, but that's not how it worked out. I remember her talking about how we'd see, that one day these toys would be worth more than we could imagine. She didn't just buy the meals with toys, she also bought some of the full sized versions too. I imagine many other adults at that time were doing the same.

Stuffed Animal Toys Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu/Unsplash

Over the years, different collections that were once worth money can end up not being worth anything. However, sometimes you will get lucky and have something rare that was a good investment. Beanie Babies are something that people were obsessed with many years ago because of how much money they were supposed to be worth later on. If you look at collector guides from that time period, they were sure that these toys were the next best thing to invest your money in.

I was curious about what is on the market today that is worth the most money and it looks like there are misprints where the tags have errors on them. Each Beanie Baby has a tag on it that says its name and some basic information. Even if you have an error, it looks like it has to be a certain one and people need to be willing to buy it from you which could be difficult these days to set up.

My sister now has my mom's collection and has told me that I can have anything I want from it. When my mother passed away, it was one of the things that she left behind. I'm glad that we can look at the collection and remember those days. It is still worth something in that way, even if it's not worth a lot of money.

Has anyone else out there built a collection that they thought was a fantastic investment but it turned out to be a flop?