Back-to-School Time is Starting in the Treasure Valley

Be sure her first day of school is safe and wonderful. Image by Regina Falkenhain-Herrmann from Pixabay

It's the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year here in the Treasure Valley. Our children are heading back to school and it's that time of year that we begin to focus on learning during the fall season. Here are some of the first day of school starting dates for the Treasure Valley's larger school districts.

The Boise School District, one of the two largest in the city of Boise heads back to school on Wednesday, August 17th. The other Boise school district, West Ada School District, starts the new school year on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Nampa School District's public schools will start on Thursday, August 18th. The nearby Caldwell School District's first day started on Monday, August 15th.

For other Idaho school districts' starting dates for the 2022-2023 school year, please visit this link to search for First Day of School Schedules. This will show the dates of each school district's starting dates, as well as a calendar of other school district events.

With the new school year starting, please be aware of more traffic around schools during the mornings and afternoons when schools start and dismiss. Also, be careful about speed limits in school zones and watch for students being picked up by parents and school buses. Every school year, avoidable accidents occur that could have been prevented by using caution and slowing down driving in school zones.

Our children heading back to school is a yearly occurrence every fall. Be safe, be cautious in school zones, and discuss safety concerns with your children prior to that first day of school.