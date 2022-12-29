Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Thorntons Price Photo by Taken By Author

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?

Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.

What exactly is the gas tax in Illinois? That's where things can be confusing to understand. Before the impending hikes in 2023, Illinois charges a 39.2-cent gas tax on every gallon of gas. That's not where the taxes end, however. Illinois is one of several states that also allows for charging other state-sanctioned fees and taxes on top of the already hefty gas tax. The additional fees and taxes in Illinois vary by region but average around 20 cents per gallon. According to the Illinois Policy website, it starts with 18.4 cents in federal motor taxes and varies by local sales taxes. This would put the total in Illinois at around 63 cents after July 1st.

Illinois has been raising fees on anything automobile related, from gas taxes to licenses and registration fees for vehicles, and there isn't an end in sight. As a part of Governor Pritzker's 45 billion dollar, multi-year infrastructure bill, these increases will continue indefinitely based on the consumer price index. In any given year, they won't exceed a one percent raise under the current legislation, according to Pasquesi and Sheppard's piece on Illinois Gas Taxes.

NBC 5 Chicago reports that when the tax takes effect Illinois drivers will pay about 3.2 cents per gallon. As there is another one scheduled for July 1st, 2023, Illinois drivers will see two tax hikes in an energy market that is still unstable and puts Illinois drivers behind the wheel in a state with ever-raising prices at the pump.