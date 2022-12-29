Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Jason Morton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CezL2_0jxHR5Q900
Thorntons PricePhoto byTaken By Author

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?

Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.

What exactly is the gas tax in Illinois? That's where things can be confusing to understand. Before the impending hikes in 2023, Illinois charges a 39.2-cent gas tax on every gallon of gas. That's not where the taxes end, however. Illinois is one of several states that also allows for charging other state-sanctioned fees and taxes on top of the already hefty gas tax. The additional fees and taxes in Illinois vary by region but average around 20 cents per gallon. According to the Illinois Policy website, it starts with 18.4 cents in federal motor taxes and varies by local sales taxes. This would put the total in Illinois at around 63 cents after July 1st.

Illinois has been raising fees on anything automobile related, from gas taxes to licenses and registration fees for vehicles, and there isn't an end in sight. As a part of Governor Pritzker's 45 billion dollar, multi-year infrastructure bill, these increases will continue indefinitely based on the consumer price index. In any given year, they won't exceed a one percent raise under the current legislation, according to Pasquesi and Sheppard's piece on Illinois Gas Taxes.

NBC 5 Chicago reports that when the tax takes effect Illinois drivers will pay about 3.2 cents per gallon. As there is another one scheduled for July 1st, 2023, Illinois drivers will see two tax hikes in an energy market that is still unstable and puts Illinois drivers behind the wheel in a state with ever-raising prices at the pump.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Energy prices# Fuel Prices# Gas Taxes Illinois# Illinois Taxes# Taxation

Comments / 58

Published by

I'm a lifetime midwesterner with 25 years of combined experience in law enforcement and corrections. I've been politically active, well-connected to the local community, and am versed in a number of subjects. I've avidly followed NASA and movies.

Galesburg, IL
510 followers

More from Jason Morton

Galesburg, IL

Last Minute Christmas Shopping Hiccups Hit Walmart Customers

The empty shelves of WalmartPhoto byAuthor taken picture. That last-minute shopping trip for the odds and ends around the holidays is an inevitable part of some people's existence. Whether they are guilty of being the procrastinator, or maybe they honestly forgot something, it's going to happen. Going to Walmart in Galesburg might not do the trick if they don't get their coolers back up and running. It was a throwback to March 2020 when everybody bought everything in sight for the start of the pandemic lockdowns.

Read full story
4 comments

WWE's Sol Ruca Goes Instantly Viral After First Televised NXT Matchup At NXT Level Up

WWE NXTPhoto byInFlamester20, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Wrestling fans, particularly fans of WWE, we’re all used to hearing about the importance of making an impact. Right about now most fans have been expecting the daughter of Dwayne Johnson to be making the most impact in the developmental territory but right out of the gate, this past Friday, Sol Ruca (Real name Calyx Hampton) made a bigger impact than anything we’ve seen for a while.

Read full story
1 comments

Solar Flares From Canyon Like Sunspot Sending Solar Storm To Earth

Solar flare eruptionPhoto byImage by mollyroselee from Pixabay. After a long year of solar events, December isn't going to remain quiet. Orbital Today and NASA report that on December 8, 26, and 29, space scientists predicted solar storms would affect the Earth. One of them is already headed this way from a giant canyon-like sunspot.

Read full story
13 comments
Galesburg, IL

It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday Cash

CashPhoto byImage by ❄️♡💛♡❄️ Julita ❄️♡💛♡❄️ from Pixabay. If you're looking for a little more cash this Christmas, you're not alone. We're living in a time with an economy that's questionable and dire forecasts for the future. Layoffs at big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook have already started, and everybody has seen what the Federal Reserve's been doing to try to get inflation under control. Then there's inflation, which has everybody worried, and many people's wallets are stretched to the limit.

Read full story

Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga

Volcanic EruptionPhoto byUSGS, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Volcanos erupting everywhere? That would seem to be the status of the world. Authorities and the scientific community are monitoring active eruptions and potential eruptions in not one but four different countries. If you haven't been paying attention to the news, that's a lot of hot gas (CO2), ash, and lava spewing into our atmosphere.

Read full story
133 comments

NASA Lists Another "Potentially Hazardous" Asteroid To Fly By Earth On Friday December 2nd

AsteroidPhoto bySebastian Kaulitzki/Science Photo Library/Corbis, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's not big news that NASA keeps its eyes on the skies above us and looks for asteroids that might come close to Earth. NASA and the Joint Propulsion Laboratory use 4.6 million miles as the minimum safe distance for an asteroid to fly by before it's considered potentially hazardous. While they've been developing technology to defend Earth from the effects of an asteroid impact, the world is still a long way from being able to defend against every asteroid out there.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Former "That 70's Show" Star Danny Masterson's Problems Far From Over After Rape Trial Ends With Hung Jury

Danny MastersonPhoto byRed Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV from Culver City, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.or. The rape trial of the former "That 70&#x27;s Show" and "The Ranch" star, Danny Masterson, ended today with a hung jury. What does that mean for the future of the actor?

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy And Kevin Bacon Give Fans A Christmas Special And MCU Character Reveal

GuardiansPhoto byMighty Asgardian616, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Co. Christmas specials are one of the most fun things about the holiday season for many people and this year, the fans of Marvel&#x27;s Guardians Of The Galaxy are getting a surprise on Disney Plus.

Read full story

Opinion: Safe Shopping Tips For The Christmas Shopping Season And Black Friday Deal Hunting

Black FridayPhoto byImage by Basim Miller from Pixabay. Black Friday is upon us, and there’s plenty of shopping before the Christmas Holiday. One thing that happens every year is the melees, fights, rushes through doors, and the crowds of shoppers looking for that special gift or Black Friday deal. Christmas is a time of cheer, peace on earth, and goodwill toward man. That is unless people are trying to save a buck. So, remember, stay safe when you’re out during the Christmas rush, and perhaps these tips will help you in your quest to fill that spot beneath the tree.

Read full story

Diego Luna Will Return In Star Wars Andor Season Two In Titular Role As First Season Finale Hits Disney Plus

Star Wars Andor Review ImagePhoto byScholarlyhexes, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Well before the release of Andor on Disney Plus, the word of Andor season 2's confirmation circulated. To non-Star Wars fans, the question was, "What is Andor?" Now that season one of the Star Wars series is done, fans no doubt are waiting on the release of the second season.

Read full story

Scientists Say Tonga Volcanic Eruption From January 2022 May Effect Global Warming

War, extreme weather, climate pollution, and Covid-19 have taken a toll on life as we know it and have done so on a global scale in one form or another. Now, scientists admit that the largest eruption of 2022 may cause a warming effect on an already unstable climate. It's all because of 40 billion gallons of water that were vaporized and shot nearly 35 miles into the air.

Read full story
57 comments
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For Life

Police LightsImage by Franz P. Sauerteig from Pixabay. Nearly a year after the tragic incident at the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas Parade, Darrell Brooks is headed to prison for life. Brooks was sentenced Wednesday to six consecutive life terms for the deaths of six people ranging from 8 to 81 when more than 60 were injured.

Read full story
Thurman, IA

Was There A Prolific Serial Killer Stalking Victims In And Around Thurman Iowa? His Daughter Says Yes.

The story of an Iowa man has gained attention from local authorities, the FBI, and CNN. Was he a prolific serial killer before he died a decade ago, or are these the stories of nightmares his daughter had as a child? Some local authorities in Iowa believe she's telling the truth and that Donald Studey was a monster that hunted, killed, and buried untold numbers of victims on his property.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T Act

People say violent crime isn't on the rise. Don't tell the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police after this early morning chase. As reported by news outlets, including ABC 7, Sometime after 2:38 a.m. this morning, Illinois State Troopers responded to assist with a Chicago Police pursuit.

Read full story
5 comments
Peoria, IL

WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic Center

Every so often, fan interactions with stars go horribly wrong. That happened when Scarlett was at ringside during the Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross match. The match between Kross and McIntyre may have been a sizzler as the two men have good chemistry in the ring, and their storyline rivalry has gone on longer than WWE fans expected. As WWE officials like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and her father have repeatedly said, WWE fans are as passionate as they get. One fan took things a little too far.

Read full story
Galesburg, IL

Black Panther 2, Wakanda Forever Hits Theaters

Early showings and opinions are over, and today marks the official release of Black Panther's long-awaited sequel. If the early reports on ticket sales are any indicator, the sequel to the Chadwick Boseman-led Black Panther should do well, but whether it will do as well as the original is up for debate.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy