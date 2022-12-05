It's Christmas Time And Time To Win Some Holiday Cash

Cash Photo by Image by ❄️♡💛♡❄️ Julita ❄️♡💛♡❄️ from Pixabay

If you're looking for a little more cash this Christmas, you're not alone. We're living in a time with an economy that's questionable and dire forecasts for the future. Layoffs at big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook have already started, and everybody has seen what the Federal Reserve's been doing to try to get inflation under control. Then there's inflation, which has everybody worried, and many people's wallets are stretched to the limit.

There are a lot of local contests that could grab you some extra money. Most of them aren't that hard to enter, and the best part is they're free.

92.7 FM The Laser's Christmas With The Benjamins is already ongoing, with drawings every Monday. Listen to the Laser, get the cash codeword and enter online at the stations' website. The best part is they'll send you an additional codeword at your email address. Maybe you can be one of the lucky winners to score 500.00 dollars.

Many local businesses have slot machines in them and participate in the Red Carpet Rewards. Red Carpet Rewards is an app from Prairie State Gaming. If you haven't signed up for the app and earned your free entries this contest goes on all year. There are many different prizes throughout the year to win and you get entries just by entering participating businesses and having your cell phone on you. This month, on December 8, 15, and 22, there are seven 500.00 dollar prizes to be won each week. On December 25th, 3 lucky people will win 25,000 dollars, and somebody will win 10,000 dollars to end 2022 on December 31st.

In Galesburg, the businesses that participate in the Red Carpet Rewards are:

JB Hawks Tobacco/Lucky's Landing

Brady's Classic Slot Lounge

Lexi's Slots

The Bar 65

Cherry Street

The Corner Connection

Jakoby's On Main