Opinion: Safe Shopping Tips For The Christmas Shopping Season And Black Friday Deal Hunting

Jason Morton

Black Friday

Black Friday is upon us, and there’s plenty of shopping before the Christmas Holiday. One thing that happens every year is the melees, fights, rushes through doors, and the crowds of shoppers looking for that special gift or Black Friday deal. Christmas is a time of cheer, peace on earth, and goodwill toward man. That is unless people are trying to save a buck. So, remember, stay safe when you’re out during the Christmas rush, and perhaps these tips will help you in your quest to fill that spot beneath the tree.

When hunting those discounts, many started scouting and planning weeks ago. From fistfights and robbery to identity theft, there are safety risks associated with Black Friday sale shopping. Besides the obvious things we all look for when we’re in public, there are some things to pay special attention to while out and about, especially during the holiday season.

Safety Tips For Holiday Shopping

Make sure to put your wallet in an inside coat pocket or the front of your pants, and keep purses close to your body. While some are there to shop, others in the crowd may have bad intentions.

Never argue or fight over an item. It’s not worth it and it may escalate. You want to be with your family for Christmas, not healing from an injury, or worse.

Never flash a lot of cash and wait until the cashier has rung up your purchases to take out your money. Don’t make yourself a mark.

Try to use one credit card. Due to past data breaches at major retailers and credit card companies using one credit card can keep your risk of being compromised to a minimum.

Get help when it comes to moving and loading large items. It's less likely you'll find yourself experiencing a problem if there are store personnel helping to load your car.

If you’re shopping with children, show them an area you will meet them if you get separated and teach them about the employees and security personnel they can ask for help.

When parking, always try to park in well-lit areas and pay attention to where security cameras may be located.

Don’t leave anything of value in your car. Thieves may follow you from one store to another, planning to burglarize your vehicle. Average car burglars can get into a vehicle quickly and without attracting much attention.

Make sure your car is locked.

Holding your keys in your hand when returning to your car is a good idea, particularly if there’s a panic button on your key fob.

Check around and below your vehicle as it comes into sight. This is a place people have been robbed and assaulted.

Store shopping bags in places hard to notice or see. Your trunk is the best option but if you’re in a hatchback SUV, even beneath a blanket is better than in plain view.

Conclusion

Stay safe during Black Friday and pay attention to the way people act and drive. A little bit of attention may help you to get home, be safer, and not get taken advantage of. Happy Holidays!

