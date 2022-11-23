Scientists Say Tonga Volcanic Eruption From January 2022 May Effect Global Warming

War, extreme weather, climate pollution, and Covid-19 have taken a toll on life as we know it and have done so on a global scale in one form or another. Now, scientists admit that the largest eruption of 2022 may cause a warming effect on an already unstable climate. It's all because of 40 billion gallons of water that were vaporized and shot nearly 35 miles into the air.

Photo by Image by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted on January 15, 2022. It was near 5 p.m. local time, and the volcano had been active for nearly a month when the final blast occurred. With an average of 50 to 60 volcanic eruptions reported by the United States Geological Society each year, the event wouldn't be the biggest news. Now, nearly ten months later, scientists are starting to better understand the event that left little above water in the area.

As scientists begin to believe the climate could experience a warming effect from the eruption, Dr. Simon Proud of STFC Ral Space explained in a paper, "The interesting thing is this eruption put a lot of water into the mesosphere, which is usually a very dry part of the atmosphere." It's that water that was put into the atmosphere that could create a thicker blanket to trap heat and greenhouse gases.

58,000 Olympic size swimming pools of water were vaporized and shot into the atmosphere when Hunga-Tonga erupted on January 15th. Based on the gallons in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, that is nearly 40 billion gallons of water vaporized and in our atmosphere. The Hunga-Tonga eruption was the most potent eruption recorded this year, being heard from as far away as Australia and detected on surveillance video as far away as Alaska.

While scientists begin to understand the effects of the eruption on our planet, it's clear that a thickening in the atmosphere that will trap heat and greenhouse gases could cause additional warming to the climate. How long this will last is believed to be a short period, but as global droughts, mega-droughts, wildfires, and other effects of global warming are felt, it isn't going to help our situation on earth.