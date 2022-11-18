Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For Life

Jason Morton

Nearly a year after the tragic incident at the Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas Parade, Darrell Brooks is headed to prison for life. Brooks was sentenced Wednesday to six consecutive life terms for the deaths of six people ranging from 8 to 81 when more than 60 were injured.

"The seriousness of the offense can be summed up frankly in one word, and that is 'attack," said Judge Jennifer Dorow at the sentencing hearing.

A jury convicted Brooks, who is now 40, on all 76 counts after the deadly incident. Six of the counts were first-degree intentional homicide.

During sentencing, Judge Dorow said that Brooks utilized the vehicle as a battering ram, and struck people over a several-block distance, hitting them like they were speed bumps in his way. Brooks was described as showing a complete lack of remorse, at times mocking victims and rolling his eyes.

Brooks drove into the parade despite police warning him to stop, including from one officer in an orange safety vest that pounded on the hood of the SUV Brooks drove, according to Waukesha Police report. Brooks had been at an earlier domestic disturbance and was believed to be fleeing the scene when driving into the parade according to the reports by Waukesha Police.

"This community can only be safe if you're behind bars for the rest of your life," said Judge Dorow when handing down the sentence. The list of charges Brooks was found guilty of include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of reckless endangerment, six counts of hit-and-run causing death, two counts of bail jumping, and one count of battery.

With the extensive criminal history involved, the Waukesha County District Attorney asked for back-to-back sentences, advising there wasn't one thing that mitigated his sentencing. Due to the consecutive sentencing, Brooks's time adds up to more than 762 yrs on just the 61 counts of reckless endangerment. With such lengthy sentences and consecutive sentencing Brooks will remain behind bars for the rest of his life, pending the likelihood of appeals.

Darrell Brooks sentencing was live on multiple channels on Youtube as well as being aired through different press affiliates present at the courthouse.

