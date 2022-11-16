Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T Act

People say violent crime isn't on the rise. Don't tell the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police after this early morning chase. As reported by news outlets, including ABC 7, Sometime after 2:38 a.m. this morning, Illinois State Troopers responded to assist with a Chicago Police pursuit.

The pursuit was due to a fleeing Ford Festiva that was wanted in a kidnapping case. State troopers responded and helped Chicago Police with the chase until the driver of the vehicle managed to lose the pursuing authorities. A short time later the chase was once again, on.

ISP troopers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The Festiva fled but later stopped in a nearby North Side area before leaving the Festiva and fleeing on foot. After a foot pursuit by the troopers, the driver was arrested and the alleged victim of the kidnapping was found at the scene, according to police reports.

The Illinois Safe-T Act has caused a lot of concern, due to incidents similar to this. The listed crimes that have been most talked about on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter include crimes like kidnapping, second-degree murder, arson, and other acts seen as violent crimes. While the Safe-T Act gives every law-abiding citizen cause to be worried, prosecutors and law enforcement have been the most vocal about the effects of reformist laws.

In downstate Illinois one of the stories heard over, and over, is how law-abiding citizens will be stuck dealing with things like trespassing because the police will be allowed to do little more than issue a ticket. During the Sheriff's race in Knox County Illinois, Sherrif Elect Harlan spoke about how if someone is in your pool trespassing when you get home, you may call the police, but they can only ask the offenders to leave and won't be able to arrest the offenders. They'll write them a ticket and leave them on your property.

Crime may be statistically down, but as the public loses faith in the system, those are just numbers missing from a long list of unreported incidents. If calling the police won't solve the problem, people will be less likely, over time, to call the police, and cooperation with law enforcement authorities is doomed to disappear entirely.

Violent crime is down? Let's tell that to the 23 victims of shootings in Chicago between Friday and today, and the families of the four dead.