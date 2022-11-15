WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic Center

Every so often, fan interactions with stars go horribly wrong. That happened when Scarlett was at ringside during the Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross match.

The match between Kross and McIntyre may have been a sizzler as the two men have good chemistry in the ring, and their storyline rivalry has gone on longer than WWE fans expected. As WWE officials like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and her father have repeatedly said, WWE fans are as passionate as they get. One fan took things a little too far.

At a point during the Kross and McIntyre match, a female fan close to ringside threw a drink at Scarlett, leaving her visibly upset. The fan was ejected from the arena relatively fast, and her family was asked to leave shortly after. WWE fans on Twitter reported that multiple fans were ejected due to the unfortunate incident, and the Peoria Police were called to the scene.

Twitter user @sloat_preston reported that when the family was asked to leave, at least one looked embarrassed to be associated with the woman who threw the drink.

Fans should never directly interact with WWE stars during their performances unless asked to do so. Besides the fact that they are human beings putting on a performance, there comes a certain amount of risk with such interactions. This isn't the first, nor will it be the last, time an overzealous fan has put themselves in the position of this Central Illinoisan.

At the 2019 Hall Of Fame Induction, Bret The Hitman Hart was the victim of an overzealous fan rushing to the ring and taking a brief shot at the Hitman. The live event was shown around the world as WWE superstars rushed the ring, many of them throwing punches after the young man was down.

Scarlett's real-life husband, Karrion Kross, could have responded in a much more aggressive manner.