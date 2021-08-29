UST Cybersecurity Expert to Present at 17th Annual SecureWorld Texas Conference

HOUSTON, TX - Director of UST Houston Global Cybersecurity Program, Eric Botts, will attend the SecureWorld Conference on October 14, as one of the conference presenters.

Some of the top cybersecurity experts in the nation will attend the 17th Annual SecureWorld Texas Conference to share their key strategies and findings for improving cyber security and safety.

There are some destructive cyber-attacks that made headlines in the first half of the year including a huge cyberattack on the Microsoft Exchange Server, a malicious hack that shuts down Colonial Pipeline completely, an electronic attack by China-backed hackers on the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, and malware attack on IT systems of Scripps Health.

This year, cybersecurity leaders are collaborating and speaking out to reduce the frequent devastating and dangerous cyber attacks. Even more worrying, the occurrence of these types of electronic assaults is increasing rapidly.

Eric Botts believes that category war is on its way. Botts lecture is entitled "We Are All Collateral Damage Casualties of the Ongoing Cyber War." He explained how everyday users of digital services including civil society, business, and educational institutions have become collateral damage for perpetrators of the nation-state cyber threats, which governments tend to sponsor.

Botts also noted about these assaults that becoming harder to detect, more damaging, and more sophisticated to the core platform of the eCommerce platforms infrastructure on which we all depend. Furthermore, nation-state cyber threats actors have both the capabilities and resources to penetrate even the systems that are the most well-guarded. And if they were capable to breach a highly defended system of government, this situation is more likely to puts everyone in danger.

Botts said that he believes there will be even more devastating cyberattacks on critical infrastructure between now and the conference. He will help inform and advance future leaders in cybersecurity at the October conference.

