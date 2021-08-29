San Jacinto College PD earns Connect Silver Award presented by Lexipol

HOUSTON, TX — San Jacinto College Police Department or SJCPD recently received a Silver award from Lexipol's Connect program for Excellence in Law Enforcement Policy Management. Founded in 2003, Lexipol is one of the United States’ leading content, policy, and training platforms for public safety agencies.

Lexipol's Connect program tracks performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management. Those metrics consist of policies issued, updates pending, Daily Training Bulletins (DTB) issued, policies acknowledged, and DTBs completed.

Silver is the program's second-highest recognition level which shows that the department has kept its policy manual up to date, had officers acknowledge new and updated policies, and completed more than 70 percent of DTB. Those bulletins are short training scenarios that Lexipol writes and issues for each policy each year and any time a new law revises a policy.

According to SJCPD, last year, College officers responded to approximately 2,000 requests for help, ranging from injured people to vehicle thefts.

Administrative Lieutenant of SJCPD Marisol Gamboa stated that since 2014, the police department has been using Lexipol to maintain a consistent and professional response to the community they serve. Gamboa added that their top priority is the safety of the College community and its police officers.

The SJCPD's excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety. Gamboa also said that they are excited to deliver a standard of excellence through policy efforts that reduce risks for their personnel and those they serve.

Bruce Caldwell, the College Chief of Police, also said that changes in the law occur frequently, and the San Jacinto College community benefits from officers who are knowledgeable about those changes. Caldwell explained that Lexipol is an integral part of their policy management and training.

By using daily training bulletins, their officers better understand the application of law enforcement in an educational environment. Well-informed and well-trained officers help the police department deliver service more efficiently.

Further information about the San Jacinto College Police Department is available at sanjac.edu/campus-police. To learn more about the San Jacinto College, visit https://sanjac.edu/.

