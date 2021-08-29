Children's Specialty Pharmacy in Texas receives an appraisal, dual re-accreditation

HOUSTON, TX - The Specialty Pharmacy staff at Texas Children's Hospital is among the finest in the country. After two meticulous re-accreditation processes, the Specialty Pharmacy is displaying another example of its high-quality patient care.

As a reliable indicator of overall quality, accreditation is confirmation that a health institution has fulfilled strict standards established by an authorized accrediting agency. The Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) and Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) approved Specialty Pharmacy since its establishment in 2017. Those are two prominent national agencies.

The agencies require specialty pharmacies to comply with various standards and best practices in some essential areas, such as patient care and pharmacy dispensing. The accreditation procedure usually takes some months. Pharmacies that are accredited can acquire and distribute certain medications.

Josephine Hurtado, Specialty Pharmacy director, mentioned The re-accreditation processes for ACHC and URAC were much more difficult than getting the original accreditations. Hurtado also said they had to develop numerous new processes and show high-quality standards across the patient experience, from clinical pharmacists to call centers.

Medications for complex or severe diseases are accessible at Specialty Pharmacy. Often, medications for complex diseases are unavailable at local pharmacies. A total of 15 clinics are served by the specialty pharmacy, including the Texas Children's Hospital West Campus and the Texas Children's Hospital.

Upon moving into the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute in 2020, Specialty Pharmacy is now equipped with cutting-edge technologies that will enhance efficiency and patient safety. Further, Hurtado expressed she was proud of the team's efforts. This prestigious re-accreditation will help them to keep providing the best service to the patients.

