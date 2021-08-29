Houston, TX

Four unique takes on chili in Houston

Jason Martinez

HOUSTON, TX - Chili is something you cannot miss as it is the signature taste of Texas cuisine. Challenge your spicy palate to another level with our recommendation at these four best takes on chili in Houston.

1) Tookie's

1202 Bayport Blvd Seabrook

Claimed as the best burger in town, Tookie's combines chili in most of their burgers. For appetizers, they have Fried Jalapenos, Tookie's Chili Bowl, and the ultimate Texan Chili Cheese Burger loaded with mustard, chili, cheddar cheese, and onion. If you think it's not making you sweat enough, try Bean Burger on a moderate level of spicy with Pace Picante sauce or the very hot Stomp's Ice House Special adding chopped jalapenos with the Pace Picante sauce.

2) Jus Mac

2617 Yale St.

Jus Mac is where you can find 18 different pasta dishes including a very spicy Hangover filled with hashbrowns, fried egg, topped with pico de gallo and habanero sauce, also Chili Cheese, homemade chili topped with colby jack and fritos. Head to the chicken selection to try Tikka, spicy fried chicken masala topped with mozzarella.

3) Goode Company Armadillo Palace

5015 Kirby Drive

Maybe having a fiery hot of Chile Con Carne, their signature chile served with cheddar, jalapeños, onion, and Fritos might be a great lunch or dinner while listening to the live country music and line dancing. Another option is their Redfish Taco, a crispy beer-battered fish with pineapple habanero salsa, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, and crema.

4) Good Dog

903 Studewood Street

This is not just a regular hot dog restaurant, because it serves lots of rich and unique toppings in every serving. All toppings, buns, and dogs are made homemade locally. Try their Chillin' Dog, loaded with beef & chorizo chili, pickled jalapeños, diced onion, short bus mustard for double spiciness. You can also make your own good dog for a personalized level of spicy and fillings.

Houston-area beat writer, self-proclaimed restaurant critic

Houston, TX
