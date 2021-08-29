2020 Census shows Pearland population increases by over 34,000

HOUSTON, TX — The City of Pearland has recently informed the significant growth of Pearland. Based on the redistricting data from the 2020 U.S. Census, since the previous Census in 2010, the City of Pearland has welcomed 34,576 additional residents. This growth represents a 37.9 percent increase in the city’s population.

The U.S. Census is conducted every ten years and is used in redrawing congressional, legislative, and local district boundaries. According to the Census and Consumer Affairs Bureau, in Brazoria County, Pearland is a city that received the largest growth of any city.

There was also a population increase of 18.8 percent in Brazoria County. In fact, Pearland was the eighth fastest-growing city among towns with a population of at least 100,000 and fifth overall in Texas, behind Frisco, McKinney, Sugar Land, and Round Rock. In addition, the population for the Lone Star State s also increased to 29,145,505, which is a 16 percent increase from 25.1 million in 2010.

According to the City of Pearland, several factors have contributed to Pearland’s continued growth such as highly-rated schools in the area, excellent neighborhoods with an outstanding quality of life amenities, and the city’s advantageous location within the Houston Metropolitan area. Those factors have also contributed to its status as a community of choice in the Houston region, and they are also some of the most interesting lures for new residents.

Furthermore, Pearland’s proximity to the major economic drivers of the energy industry namely the Texas Medical Center, Johnson Space Center, Port of Houston among others, supports the city's ability to develop and broaden its own economic base and provide a high level of services that residents seek.

Additionally, the diversity within the population is a trait that attributes to Pearland's distinctiveness. From 2000 to 2010, the population of Pearland was a "majority-minority" which was illustrated by Pearland ISD that conducted a 2020 language survey.

This survey found that students in Pearland speak a variety of languages such as English (82.3%), Spanish (10.3%), Vietnamese (2.3%), Mandarin (1.0%), Arabic (0.6%), and Cantonese (0.5%).

The Federal government will release the additional demographic statistics from the 2020 census by early October and will provide a more comprehensive view of Pearland's diversity.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.