Where to eat American classics in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, TX - You will never go wrong with this comfort food of American classics in Sugar Land, which is also known for its array of mouth-watering cuisine. We have collected the top three restaurants where you can indulge your taste buds in Sugar Land.

1) Jupiter Pizza & Waffle Co.

16135 City Walk

Who doesn't love pizza? It's the all-time favorite to bite with family and friends. In Jupiter, you can side waffle with pizza as the perfect combo for your happy tummy. The new menu for pizza is now available, Kratos is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, goat cheese, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, herb balsamic drizzle topped with basil. For waffles, they have Savory and Sweet Belgian Waffles served with maple syrup and many more.

"Our food was absolutely delicious. They have amazing, crispy sweet potato waffle fries and I also enjoyed their gravy. It was so good I already want to come back!" - Kanika B via Yelp

2) Guru Burger & Crepes

2268 Texas Dr

Guru is the original locally owned and sourced in Sugar Land. They have all the fun variety of fresh items to offer in a healthy bowl, serve from their sister restaurant, Poketo. Their burgers bun offers three options including challah, whole wheat, and gluten-free with fun names such as Ukulele, Bruce Lee, Purple Rain, and Double Burner.

"YES it's worth it! Order the sliders and try every burger! It's worth it! My fav is the fig, goat cheese, and bacon burger!" - Lisa K via Yelp

3) Churrascos

https://churrascos.com/menus-by-location/sugar-land/

1520 Lake Pointe Parkway, Suite 500

This Latin American cuisine is worth a try, especially their steak menu, and you can ask your preference of how the steak is done. As soon as you sit at your table, you will be served plantain chips with salsa and the steakhouse's patrons love the Empanadas and Churrascos Steak.

"The service was great. The food was amazing. They were practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and had sanitizer available." - Michael B via Yelp

