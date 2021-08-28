Three best paleo stops in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Paleo Lifestyle has been going around on the internet when it comes to diet. It's not that scary or serious to eat healthy foods because the Paleo diet menu is surprisingly delicious and tempting to try. Check out our recommendation list of Paleo stops in Houston.

1) Bosscat Kitchen and Libations

4310 Westheimer Rd., Ste. 150

Having a glass of whiskey but also at the same time eating healthy food? It's possible at Bosscat. Pair your favorite whiskey with their greens menus such as Housemade Pickles & Vegetables, Avocado Farm Chops with Romaine lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, blue cheese, cucumbers, lemon verbena, or Kale-ifornia Salad with kale, radicchio, candied meyer lemon, goat cheese, roasted tomato, apple yogurt vinaigrette.

2) Dish Society

5740 San Felipe, #100

This farm-to-table restaurant surely serves the best quality of fresh ingredients just for you. Make your own Paleo dish from breakfast, lunch, or dinner with Farmer's Plate where you can choose a protein and two veggies sides. For protein includes smoked chopped brisket, chicken, or steak, and sides include seasonal veggies, smoked gouda grits, citrus quinoa, black beans, and more.

3) Ruggles Black

3963 Kirby Drive

Dig in your chosen Paleo diet menus while enjoying the versatile ambiance in Ruggles Black. Not only Paleo, but they also offer several options for Keto diet. Try their Paleo Queso, Paleo Tacos with grilled fresh snapper, seared ahi tuna, braised short rib, or roasted lamb. For daily specials, you can order Paleo Fish & Chips with fresh red snapper, almond flour crust, wasabi ranch slaw, and sweet potato fries.

