Four places to eat in Houston's West University

HOUSTON, TX - If you happen to be around Rice Village and the West U area with an empty stomach or just crave something to munch, there are plenty of spots to explore. From breakfast, lunch, dinner, all packed in our list of four restaurants in Houston's West University.

1) Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

2420 Rice Blvd.

Bring a taste of French Creperie & Cake for your breakfast or brunch along with a sweet and elegant atmosphere. Allison's Parfait offers you a fresh breakfast crepe with strawberries, bananas, granola, toasted almonds, and a drizzle of honey. It's also a selected menu where you can donate one school meal to a child in need through the U.N. World Food Programme USA.

2) El Meson Restaurant

2425 University Blvd

Specialized in Spanish and Latin American Cuisine, El Meson offers a vibrant taste of Grilled Chicken Salad, Nachos, Quesadillas, and the famous Paella, a rice dish served in a large traditional pan seasoned with original spices that make your lunch rich in flavors.

3) Simone on Sunset

2418 Sunset Blvd

Simone on Sunset's patio offers the perfect spot to catch the sunset while having a glass of wine, house bottles, cocktails, or beers make you feel in Europe. It is claimed as a gathering place for neighbors, so take your homies and order Margherita Pizza or Charcuterie Board as sharing options

4) The Chocolate Bar

2521 University Blvd

The fun part to wrap your filling meal is the dessert. This flavor probably never goes out of style. Whether it's in form of ice cream, pies, hand-dipped chocolate, cakes, cupcakes, chocolate-covered pretzels, you'll find them all in The Chocolate Bar. Not a fan of chocolate? Don't worry, they also offer other flavors such as oreo, tiramisu, vanilla, strawberry, mango sorbet, and peppermint.

