Allworth Financial awards TCAH graduate Hannah Hitchcock a $10,000 college scholarship

HOUSTON, TX — Houston's Allworth Financial recently awarded Richmond-native, Texas Connections Academy graduate Hannah Hitchcock the company's annual $10,000 college scholarship for her hard work, academic and professional achievements, volunteerism, and for her perseverance in overcoming numerous challenges throughout her journey.

Hitchcock was finally chosen and successfully received the scholarship after going through a months' long interview, evaluation, and selection process. The first check for $2,500, one of four equal installments, was sent to Blinn College where Hitchcock will be attending in the fall.

Each year, this $2,500 check will be paid out to a college of her choosing until the year 2024. This scholarship program was initially started by the former President of Houston Asset Management Chris Brown to help high-achieving students pay for their school.

Brown expressed the company's proudness for being in the position to help a talented, hard-working young person pay for college. He added that this is something that feels great and serves their community, and they know that Hannah Hitchcock is destined for a terrific academic and professional future.

According to Hitchcock, who graduated from Texas Connections Academy in May with a 4.3 GPA, having seen family members embody both extremes of the financial spectrum, she has elected to dedicate her life to founding a business and helping people make informed decisions about their money. In fact, she's a member of the prestigious National Honor Society and was ranked in the top 5 percent of her high school class

As an enthusiastic volunteer at several Houston-area charities, Hitchcock was also an English tutor for adults and an intern at the Houston Museum of Natural Science during the summer. Upon receiving the scholarship, Hitchcock feels blessed and is incredibly thankful.

For Brown, it is an honor. He also added that the young people who've earned these scholarships show him that with people like Hitchcock preparing to become the leaders of tomorrow, the future is indeed very bright.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit https://allworthfinancial.com/houston-asset-management-charitable-foundation-scholarship. Further information about Allworth Financial is available at https://allworthfinancial.com/

