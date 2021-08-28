Four places to dining solo in Houston

HOUSTON, TX -There's nothing wrong with taking a break from interacting with other people and just going out for lunch or dinner unaccompanied. We have prepared four spots to dining solo in the Houston area for your me-time.

1) Finn Hall

712 Main St

When you're dining solo, the one thing to consider is your space — and Finn Hall got you covered. With 9 different restaurants, such as Dish Society, Craft Burger, Pizza Square, they offer spacious counters and communal seatings where you can enjoy eating your meal alone. We recommend trying Dish Society's Shrimp & Grits and their new snack, Half Quinoa Stuffed Avocado.

2) MF Sushi

1401 Binz St

Get the best out of your me-time by experiencing the chef prepares your meal behind the MF Sushi's bar. The beautiful garnished in each serving is worth the try, especially the favorites of all, Fatty Tuna that immediately melts in your mouth and the creamy yet fresh Uni (Sea Urchin).

3) Bravery Chef Hall

409 Travis St Suite A

Five restaurants under one roof and chef-driven concepts are what make Bravery Chef Hall one of its kind. Choose your seat at their "secret garden" patio bar and treat yourself to a pan of Pepperoni Pizza, Nigiri Sushi, Cherry Block, or other diverse meal that all the restaurants offer. You'll find yourself wanting to go back for more.

4) Coltivare

3320 White Oak Dr.

Coltivare offers Italian cuisine from a Gulf Coast perspective and trusts its ingredients to their locally grown backyard garden. Though it may be too crowded at the bar, we recommend you to come earlier or ask for a table for one at the patio and the garden seating. Two dishes for one? No problem. You can choose their Small Plates menu including Chicken Wings with chiles, lemons verbena, basil, and Roasted Corn Ribs with green onions, fennel seed, and pecorino.

