Best 3 carpet cleaners in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Cleaning the carpet can be a tough job for you. You may need help from a carpet cleaner. Below is a list of the best three carpet cleaners in Houston.

1. Sears Carpet Cleaning and Air Duct Cleaning

Sears Carpet Cleaning and Air Duct Cleaning, located at 9777 West Gulf Bank Road, Suite 21, Houston, TX 77040, is a carpet and air duct cleaning service. It offers services such as carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, hardwood cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning.

Call the carpet cleaner at (713) 957-0202 to book a service. It is open six days a week, from Monday to Saturday starts from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2. Kiwi Services

Kiwi Services, located at 4444 W 12th Street, Houston, TX 77055, is a cleaning and restoration service. It offers services related to carpet cleaning, carpet repair, upholstery, rug cleaning, rug repair, air ducts, wood floors, tile & grout, and water damage.

Call the carpet cleaner at (713) 999-6449 to book a service. It is open 24 hours hence you can call it anytime.

3. Tex A Clean Carpet Care

Tex a Clean Carpet Care, located at 700 Milam Street, #1300, Houston, TX 77002, is a carpet cleaner and water damage restoration service. It offers several services such as carpet cleaning, tile & grout cleaning, area rug cleaning, carpet stretching & repairs, furniture cleaning, water damage, duct cleaning, and pet odor & stain removal.

Call the carpet cleaner at (832) 318-2300 to book a service. It is open 24 hours and you can call it anytime you wish.

