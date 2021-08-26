3 recommended wedding photographers in Houston

Luwadlin Bosman/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - A magnificent and luxurious wedding is incomplete if it is not captured in the form of photos. Many photographers provide wedding photography services that give good and beautiful results. Below is a list of three recommended wedding photographers in Houston:

1. Evoke Photography & Video

Evoke Photography & Video, 2700 Post Oak Boulevard, 21st Floor, Houston, TX 77056, is a wedding photographer and videographer. The wedding photography package starts at $1695 that includes 5 hours of photo coverage, wedding album, digital files, and session.

Call the wedding photographer at (713) 349-9508. It is open every day at different hours, on Monday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2. Rob Greer Photography

Rob Greer Photography, located at 1502 Sawyer Street, #141, Houston, TX 77007, is a photographer in Houston. The services include portrait photography, product photography, wedding photography, event photography, and engagement photography.

Call the wedding photographer at (713) 510-3392. It is open every day, from Monday to Sunday starting at 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

3. The Trinh Studios LLC.

The Trinh Studios LLC., 221 Neyland Street, Houston, TX 77022, is a Houston-based couple wedding photographer. It has specialized in destination wedding photography. The photography starts at 1 hour on location, professional image processing, online gallery for $400.

Call the wedding photographer at (713) 979-6711. It is open five days a week from Monday to Friday starting from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

So have you made the best choice? Choose the one that suits your taste.

