Find beautiful wedding dresses in these 3 bridal shops

HOUSTON, TX - A wedding dress is one of the important things in a wedding hence it must be prepared carefully. Below are three bridal shops that provide wedding dresses for you who want a beautiful and gorgeous look.

1. David's Bridal

David's Bridal, located at 4520 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77027, is a bridal shop in Houston. It offers several things related to wedding stuff such as bridal gowns & bridal party attire, special occasion & party dresses, ceremony & reception items, wedding party gifts, and guest favors.

Call the bridal shop at (713) 572-6900. It is open on:

Monday - Friday: 10:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

2. Impression Bridal Galleria

Impression Bridal Galleria, located at 3005 West Loop South, Suite #100, Houston, TX 77027, is a famous bridal shop in Houston. It has several collections for wedding gowns, bridesmaids’ dresses, and prom/special occasions.

Call the bridal shop at (713) 623-4696. It is open on:

Monday - Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

3. Ventura's Bridal Fashions

Ventura's Bridal Fashions, located at 102 North Loop West, Houston, TX 77008, is a bridal shop that offers some services such as in-house alterations, dress pressing, and heirloom boxes. It has several gown collections for bridal gowns, curvy bridals, and bridesmaids.

Call the bridal shop at (713) 880-2364. It is open on:

Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

