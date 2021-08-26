Top 3 preschools in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Finding a preschool for your children can be difficult. You have to find the one that fits your children. Below are the top three preschools in Houston.

1. The Goddard School

The Goddard School, located at 1720 Crescent Plaza Drive, Houston, TX 77077, is a preschool owned by Robert & Jiena. This preschool provides activities related to art history, dance, engineering, handwriting, learning technologies, music appreciation, nutrition, physical fitness, American Sign Language, secondary languages, sports & fitness, world cultures, and yoga & mindfulness.

Call the preschool at (281) 596-0300. It is open five days a week starting from Monday to Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

2. Primrose School of Eldridge Parkway

Primrose School of Eldridge Parkway, 2150 Eldridge Parkway, Houston, TX 77077, is a private preschool that has an accredited national system. It has specialized in providing education for infants, toddlers, early preschool, preschool, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, and after school.

Call the preschool at (281) 589-1500. It is open five days a week starting from Monday to Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

3. Bell's Little Angels Preschool

Bell's Little Angels Preschool, located at 2010 Reseda Drive, Houston, TX 77062, is a preschool that provides education for children six weeks old to 12 years old. It is also a Christian-based childcare center. It also has a marvelous and clean brand-new building.

Call the preschool at (281) 480-5437. It is open five days a week starting from Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Have you made your choice? Choose the one that can help you take care of the children hence they become more active and develop.

