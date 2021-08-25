3 best neighborhoods in Houston to avoid flooding

Avi Waxman/Unsplash

Houston, TX - After Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Houston has been busy updating property codes and building new reservoirs to avoid the same disaster. Still, as of now, some neighborhoods in Houston are actually quite resistant to the worst impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Not only you won’t have to worry about floods, these areas are also great to work and live in. Here are 3 neighborhoods that are fairly resistant to flooding in Houston.

1. Briargrove

Located outside the 610 loop, this residential neighborhood is perfect for people who want to live near central Houston while maintaining the suburban community atmosphere. This spot offers quite a lot of shopping options with the River Oaks district and the Galleria Mall close by. Briargrove is dominated by single family houses that range from ordinary ranches to mansions.

2. Southgate

With major job centers such as the Medical District Rice University as its border, this neighborhood successfully escaped the worst of Harvey. This area is also close to Houston Zoo, the Museum District, and urban greenspace Hermann Park that provides outdoor activities and cultural enrichment. The Southgate neighborhood is highly residential which has a combination of large single-family homes and high-rise condos.

3. Afton Oaks

Located next to River Oaks and close by to Galleria Mall, this historic Houston neighborhood is at the corner of Highway 69 and Loop 610, this one is a historic neighborhood in Houston. Afton Oaks is a prestigious area that features houses with ranch style that is well connected to quite a few great shopping centers in the space city.

