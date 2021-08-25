Free Things to Do This Sunday in Houston (August 29)

Harry Cunningham/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - Still not sure what to do this Sunday? Don't worry, we have some free and fun things to do on Sunday in Houston for you. Come with your family, partner, or friends to enjoy and have a nice Sunday together in the city.

1. Bayou City Life's Ice Cream Summer Social

Want to enjoy a cone or a scoop of ice cream? You can join Bayou City Life's Ice Cream Summer Social with family or friends, or alone is fine. Organized by a real state group Bayou City Life, this informal get-together event will take place on Sunday, August 29 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Fat Cat Creamery.

The group wants to thanks its clients and friends in a refreshing, safe, and fun way. They also want to celebrate the end of summer and supporting the favorite Houston ice cream shop. Make sure to register to let them know if you are interested to come so they can prepare enough cold treats for each guest.

You can register here.

2. PETER MAX - The Retrospective Exhibition: Back to Houston

If you love to enjoy art gallery events, this one is for you. Hosted by Off The Wall Gallery, the exhibition opens on August 20 and extends through September 6. You can visit the exhibition on Sunday, August 29 from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Off The Wall Gallery.

This art gallery event features the legacy of the Pop Art genre from the studio of artist legend. There will be over 100 works on display and available for sale and acquisition. Mask and physical distancing are encouraged.

You can register here.

3. Free Salsa Classes

Interested to learn salsa or bachata dance? You can join these free salsa and bachata classes that will be held weekly on Sunday. The free dance lessons are hosted and will be held at Zen Blendz from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. All levels are welcome, including beginners. There are also free snacks and refreshments!

You can register here.

