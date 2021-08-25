Top Houston Events This Saturday (August 28)

Mark Angelo/Pexels

HOUSTON, TX - From a pop-up shop, daiquiri shop grand opening, to a rooftop party event, we have rounded up upcoming events in the city this Saturday. Enjoy your weekend with loved ones and have fun together around Houston.

1. Kingwood Pop-up Shop

Enjoy the lively atmosphere and shop some unique items with your family, friends, and furry friends at Kingwood Pop-up Shop. Hosted by KDA Markets, this fun pop-up event will take place on Saturday, August 28 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Kingwood Town Center Park.

There will be vendors, good eats, games, good music, and karaoke. Small businesses, entrepreneurs, designers, artisans farmers, cottage foods, and bakers will showcase their products at this pop-up shop. If you are interested to become a vendor, you can apply at www.kdamarkets.com/become-a-vendor. Come and support local small businesses while enjoying the fun atmosphere here.

2. Faded Daiquiri's Grand Opening

There will be a grand opening for the first Houston-themed daiquiri shop. Faded Daiquiri is inviting everyone to come to its grand opening on August 28-29 from Saturday 3 PM to Sunday 3 PM at 1147 Lathrop St. You can enjoy a night full of Houston-themed music, art, and people.

This grand opening event will feature a live performance of DJ D-Rae. The crew will serve the guests their favorite Houston-themed drinks. Masks are required during this event.

3. Bachata & Kizomba on the Rooftop!

Enjoy your Saturday night by learning and enjoying Bachata and Kizomba at the European-style Ivy Bar. Organized by Latin Dance Factory, this rooftop party will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 8:30 PM until 2:00 AM (next day) at Ivy Bar & Bistro. Bachata dance is originated in the Dominican Republic while Kizomba dance is from Angola.

There will be indoor and outdoor spaces for dancing, as well as a DJ party in two rooms. If you want to have dinner first, you can come early around 7:30 PM, the kitchen will close at 9:30 PM. Masks are encouraged and sanitizers will be provided.

