3 outstanding videographers in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Hiring a videographer for your special event is one of the things that you should do to capture the moment. Below is a list of three outstanding videographers in Houston.

1. Pixel Studio Productions

Pixel Studio Productions, 2403 Sunset Boulevard, Houston, TX 77005, is a videographer that offers photography and videography studio.

It offers photography for weddings, engagements, events, headshots, family, maternity & newborn, graduation & senior, products, business marketing, fashion & lifestyle, boudoir, and real estate. It offers videography for wedding, commercial, corporate, events, and slow-motion video booths.

Call the videographer at (832) 767-1543. It is open from Monday to Friday starting from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

2. Leap Productions

Leap Productions, located at 13822 Eldridge Garden Circle, Houston, TX 77083, is a video production company that offers wedding and commercial services. The services are divided into several packages namely silver wedding package, gold wedding package, platinum wedding package, commercial package, and custom.

The videographer is open 24 hours every day. Call at (361) 482-7734.

3. Reverent Wedding Films

Reverent Wedding Films, located at 5718 Westheimer, Suite 1000L, Houston, TX 77057, is a videography company that offers wedding videography. It includes professional cinematographer/s, dedicated in-house wedding films timeline coordinator, professional sound design & music licensing with music that reflects your style, industry-leading wedding video coloring, professional wedding film editing, personal attention, clear communication, and assurance of cinematographer availability.

Call the videographer at (832) 639-0587. It is open from Monday to Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

