3 recommended make-up artists in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Getting the best makeup results is the dream of many people when attending various events. Below are three recommended make-up artists in Houston.

1. Katie Lynn

Katie Lynn is a Houston-based make-up artist who has more than 15 years of professional experience in the beauty industry. The services of this make-up artist include special events and portraits, makeup lessons, and bridal and weddings.

You can find the make-up artist at 4126 Southwest Fwy Suite 999, Houston, TX 77027 or you can call (832) 846-6402. It is open 24 hours every day hence do not hesitate to have a contact.

2. Ashley Adams - Moka Beaute Studio

Ashley Adams - Moka Beaute Studio, is a make-up studio that offers in-studio and on-location. It provides make-up artists for special occasions & events, photoshoots, and high school activities.

You can find the make-up artist at 3420 Rusk St Ste. 29, Houston, TX 77003 or have a call at (832) 301-8700. It is open from Tuesday to Sunday, starting from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3. Rhee Rhee – JP Makeup Studio

Rhee Rhee - JP Makeup Studio is a make-up artist studio owned by Rhee Rhee, who has specialized in make-up services, make-up group classes, and one-to-one make-up lessons.

You can find the make-up artist at 12331 N Gessner Rd Suite 1121, Houston, TX 77064. Have a call at (832) 739-8519. Below are the opening hours:

Monday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

