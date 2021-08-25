Best 3 occupational therapists in Houston

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - If you need the services of an occupational therapist, you can choose various services according to your needs. Below is a list of the best three occupational therapists that you can find in Houston.

1. Solaris Pediatric Therapy

Solaris Pediatric Therapy, located at 2510 Van Buren Street, Houston, TX 77006, is a therapist that offers occupational therapy, anxiety, physical therapy, ADHD, reflex integration, autism, safe and sound protocol, developmental delays, iLs, handwriting, and sensory processing disorder therapies. It also offers therapeutic programs such as sensory integration therapy, ils – integrated listening systems, mnri™ method – the masgutova neuro-sensory-motor reflex integration, qri™ – quantum reflex integration, dirfloortime®, and brain gym®.

Call the therapy at (832) 280-6564. It is open five days a week from Monday to Friday starting from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. continued from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2. Open Door Pediatric Therapy

Open Door Pediatric Therapy, located at 13325 Hargrave Road, Suite 250, Houston, TX 77070, is a therapist that offers occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech therapy, and feeding therapy. It has a multi-sensory snoezelen room, a fun factory sensory gym, and theme rooms.

Call the therapy at 713.352.8090. It is open from Monday to Friday starting from 7:30 am to 6:00 pm.

3. Empower Pediatric Therapy

Empower Pediatric Therapy, located at 8800 Katy Freeway, Suite 250, Houston, TX 77024, is an occupational therapist that offers occupational therapy, physical therapy, social skills groups, tutoring, and camps services. It also offers educational programs and consultations related to the therapy.

Call (713) 574-1373 to make an appointment. It is open from Monday to Friday starting from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

