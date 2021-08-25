Top 3 music schools in Houston

Michał Parzuchowski/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - If your children want to study music, you can enroll them in a music school. Try to choose one of the three music schools below as your reference.

1. Vivaldi Music Academy

Vivaldi Music Academy, located at 3914 Gramercy Street, Suite B, Houston, TX 77025, is a music school that has several programs such as early childhood music classes, private music lessons, group voice, Suzuki lessons, Vivaldi strings, Vivaldi Rocks, and summer camps. It also provides online lessons. It teaches several instruments such as cello, drum, flute, clarinet, guitar piano, viola, violin, and also voice lessons.

Have a call at (713) 858-9617. The music school is open from Monday to Friday starting from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on weekends starting from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

2. Bojangles Music School

Bojangles Music School, located at 3619 South Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77098, is a music school established by a group of Houston professional artists. It offers one-on-one teaching and online HD video notes. One-on-one teaching is a music lesson whether it is at home or studio and online HD video notes are personalized after the personal study.

Call the music school at (832) 968-4290. It is open from Monday to Friday starting from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, it is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. On Sunday; it is open starting from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3. Bach To Rock

Bach To Rock, located at 9079 Katy Fairway, Suite A, Houston, TX 77024, is a music school that offers several programs such as online learning, individual lessons, group classes, early childhood, music camps, parties, online workshops, b2r studios, and gift certificates.

Call the music school at (877) 227-8558. Below are the opening hours:

Monday - Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: by appointment

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.