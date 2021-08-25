Best 3 Sports Bars around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - A sports bar can be the best choice for you when you want to watch your favorite team while enjoying special dishes. Below are the best three-sport bars in Houston.

1. Pluckers Wing Bar

Pluckers Wing Bar, located at 1400 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007, is one of the sports bars in Houston. It provides several menus such as pregame, wings, thighs, sauces, burgers, sandwiches, salads, sideline, and desserts. You can try fried pickles, the bestselling appetizer in this bar.

You can get a free appetizer if you join the Pluckers Club by signing up on the website. You can call the bar at (512) 236-9110. It opens every day starting from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

2. Biggio's

Biggio's, located at 1777 Walker Street, Houston, TX 77010, is a sleek two-level bar and restaurant. The menus of this restaurant include starters, greens, big dogs, street tacos, hall of fame, handhelds, sweets, signature drinks, shooters, draft beer, bottled beer, canned, sparkling, rosé, white wine, and red wine.

You can call the bar at (346) 229-2577. It opens every day at different hours. It is open from Monday to Thursday starting from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. On Friday, it is open from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (the next day). It is open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. (the next day) on Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. (the next day) on Sunday.

3. Lucky's Pub

Lucky's Pub, located at 17754 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77094, is a sports bar in West Houston. It offers menus such as pizza, cheesesteak egg rolls, and a huge beer selection. Enjoy your experience in watching the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Houston Dynamo and Houston Rockets in this bar.

You can call the bar at 713-429-4150. It is open from Sunday to Thursday starting from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and from Friday to Saturday starting from 11:00 a.m to 2:00 a.m. (the next day).

