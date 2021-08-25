3 recommended yoga studios in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Taking yoga classes can be an option for those of you who are tired of piling up work. The resulting calm and relaxation can help you to reduce excessive stress. Below is three recommended yoga studios which provide yoga class in Houston.

1. Black Swan Yoga

Black Swan Yoga, located at 5310 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77005 is a yoga studio that was established in 2016. This studio provides three kinds of yoga classes namely Beginner, Flow, and Power. Beginner is a yoga class for you who just begin with yoga and the fundamental of Flow. Flow is a yoga class with many poses and a combination of movement and breath. Power is a yoga class for advanced movements of Flow.

Call the studio at (832) 831-6462. It opens every day starting from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

2. Republic Aerial Yoga

Republic Aerial Yoga, located at 1302 Houston Ave Suite 600, Houston, TX 77007, is a fitness studio that is oriented based on community. It provides four yoga categories including Aerial Yoga, Kids Aerial Yoga, Hybrid Yoga, and Ground Yoga.

Call the studio at (713) 851-2773. It opens from Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

3. Big Power Yoga

Big Power Yoga, located at 1st Bayou 3115 Allen Parkway Central, Houston, TX 77019, is a yoga studio that offers yoga classes, workshops, and a kid’s yoga series. You can join a membership or choose class packages to start at 1 Class (Drop-In) for $20.

Call the studio at (832) 291-0977. Below are the opening hours:

Monday - Thursday: 5:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

