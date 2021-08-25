Aldine ISD Officially Returns to School

Taylor Wilcox/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX - On Monday, August 16, Aldine Independent School District welcomed students for their long-awaited first day of school. There are sixty-seven thousand students back to in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney with district leaders celebrated this important day by paying a visit to several schools in the district and gave a happy and warm welcome to students. Throughout the first week, the superintendent was visiting Aldine schools

Goffney said that it is great to see and have all of their prekindergarten and high school students. She also noted how the students are the main reason for the district to continue working on their purpose of providing a rigorous and enriching educational experience that allows every student to have better success in college, career, and life.

Among several schools visited by the school superintendent on the first day are Stovall Primary School, Davis High School, Stehlik Elementary, and Carmichael Elementary. Carmichael Elementary is a public school that has one of the largest Vietnamese student populations in the district. Located at 6902 Silver Star Dr, this school provides a Vietnamese program growing every year.

There is also also a champion-winning chess team in this school. The chess team won first place in Houston chess tournaments throughout Houston last year and every year the team consistently places in the top three.

There are also two newest schools in the district visited by the superintendent — La Promesa and AldineYoung Women's Young Leadership Academy at Parker. La Promesa is a high school dedicated to newly-arrived students who have lived for three years or less in the U.S. and are from non-English speaking countries or with limited English language skills.

The Young Women's Leadership Academy is committed to equipping young women with leadership skills and academic success by offering them a college preparatory education. This Academy will encourage and prepare young women to pursue their careers in science, technology engineering, and mathematics.

