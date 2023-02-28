The Proper Way to Wash Towels: Tips for Keeping Them Fresh and Fluffy

Photo by LumenSoft Technologies on Unsplash

Towels are an essential part of our daily routine, from drying our bodies to wiping down surfaces. However, with frequent use, towels can become dingy, rough, and unpleasant to use. In this article, we will provide tips for the proper way to wash towels, so that you can keep them fresh and fluffy for longer.

Tip 1: Separate Towels by Color To keep your towels looking their best, it's important to separate them by color before washing. White towels can be washed together, while colored towels should be washed separately to prevent dye transfer.

Tip 2: Use the Right Amount of Detergent Using too much detergent can leave a residue on your towels, making them feel stiff and rough. On the other hand, using too little detergent can result in dingy, dirty-looking towels. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for the appropriate amount of detergent to use for each load.

Tip 3: Avoid Fabric Softeners While fabric softeners can make your clothes and linens feel soft and fluffy, they can have the opposite effect on towels. Fabric softeners can leave a residue on towels, making them less absorbent and rough to the touch. Instead of using fabric softeners, consider using white vinegar or baking soda in the rinse cycle to help soften your towels.

Tip 4: Wash Towels in Hot Water Hot water can help kill germs and bacteria that may be lurking in your towels. However, be sure to check the care label on your towels to make sure they can be washed in hot water. Some towels may require a cooler temperature to prevent shrinkage or damage to the fibers.

Tip 5: Avoid Overloading the Washing Machine Overloading the washing machine can prevent towels from getting clean and can cause them to become tangled and twisted. Be sure to leave enough space in the washing machine for the towels to move around freely.

Tip 6: Tumble Dry on Low Heat To keep your towels fluffy and soft, tumble dry them on low heat. High heat can damage the fibers and cause shrinkage. Be sure to remove the towels from the dryer as soon as they are dry to prevent wrinkling.

Conclusion: In conclusion, washing towels properly can help keep them fresh and fluffy, and extend their lifespan. By following these tips, you can keep your towels looking and feeling their best, and make sure they are doing their job of keeping you clean and dry.

Sources:

"The Right Way to Wash Your Towels." Real Simple, https://www.realsimple.com/home-organizing/cleaning/how-to-wash-towels .

"How to Keep Your Towels Fresh, Fluffy, and Clean." The Spruce, https://www.thespruce.com/how-to-wash-towels-1908470 .