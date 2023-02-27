Natural Diamonds vs Moissanite Diamonds: Understanding the Differences and Growing Popularity

Photo by Sabrianna on Unsplash

Diamonds have long been a symbol of love and commitment, particularly in engagement rings. However, in recent years, a new gemstone has gained popularity among those seeking an alternative to traditional natural diamonds: moissanite. In this article, we will explore the differences between natural diamonds and moissanite diamonds, as well as the growing popularity of moissanite as a diamond alternative.

What are Natural Diamonds? Natural diamonds are formed deep within the Earth's mantle under high pressure and temperature. They are made of pure carbon and are typically formed over millions of years. Natural diamonds are the hardest known substance and are highly prized for their brilliance, durability, and rarity.

What are Moissanite Diamonds? Moissanite is a naturally occurring mineral that was first discovered in 1893 by French chemist Henri Moissan. However, it was not until the 1990s that scientists were able to create moissanite in a laboratory setting. Moissanite is made of silicon carbide and has many of the same physical properties as natural diamonds, including brilliance and durability.

What are the Differences between Natural Diamonds and Moissanite Diamonds? While both natural diamonds and moissanite diamonds are beautiful gemstones, there are several key differences between the two.

Brilliance: One of the most noticeable differences between natural diamonds and moissanite diamonds is their brilliance. Moissanite has a higher refractive index than diamonds, which means that it reflects more light and sparkles more. Some people prefer the extra sparkle and fire of moissanite, while others prefer the more subtle brilliance of natural diamonds.

Durability: While both natural diamonds and moissanite are hard, durable gemstones, moissanite is slightly less durable than diamonds. Moissanite has a rating of 9.25 on the Mohs hardness scale, while diamonds have a rating of 10. This means that moissanite is more likely to scratch or chip than diamonds.

Rarity: Natural diamonds are rare and valuable because they are formed over millions of years and are only found in certain parts of the world. Moissanite, on the other hand, is more abundant and can be created in a laboratory setting. This makes moissanite a more affordable alternative to natural diamonds.

Color: Natural diamonds can come in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink, blue, and green. Moissanite, however, is typically colorless, although it can sometimes have a slight yellow or gray tint.

Price: One of the biggest differences between natural diamonds and moissanite is the price. Natural diamonds are typically more expensive than moissanite, particularly for larger stones. Moissanite, on the other hand, is a more affordable alternative for those looking for a diamond-like gemstone.

The Growing Popularity of Moissanite Diamonds: In recent years, moissanite has gained popularity as a more affordable and ethical alternative to natural diamonds. Moissanite is created in a laboratory setting, which means that it does not require mining or the use of child labor or other unethical practices that can be associated with the diamond industry.

Moissanite is also more affordable than natural diamonds, which can be prohibitively expensive for many people. This makes moissanite a more accessible option for those who want a diamond-like gemstone without the high price tag.

Additionally, some people prefer moissanite for its extra sparkle and brilliance. Moissanite's high refractive index means that it reflects more light than natural diamonds, which can give it a more dazzling appearance.

Natural diamonds and moissanite diamonds are both beautiful gemstones with unique characteristics. While natural diamonds are rare, durable, and highly prized for their brilliance, they can also be expensive and associated with unethical practices in the diamond industry. Moissanite, on the other hand, is a more affordable and ethical alternative that offers its own unique benefits, such as extra sparkle and a more accessible price point.

When choosing between natural diamonds and moissanite diamonds, it is important to consider your individual preferences and priorities. Some people may prefer the traditional and rare beauty of natural diamonds, while others may be drawn to the affordability and ethical nature of moissanite. Ultimately, the choice comes down to personal preference and what is most important to you.

Whether you choose a natural diamond or a moissanite diamond, it is important to choose a reputable jeweler and to have your gemstone certified by a recognized gemological laboratory. This will ensure that you are getting a high-quality and authentic gemstone that will last for years to come.

In the end, the most important thing is to choose a gemstone that reflects your personal style and values. Whether it's a natural diamond, a moissanite diamond, or another gemstone altogether, the most important thing is that it brings you joy and represents your commitment and love.

