Try this Delicious and Healthy Quinoa Stuffed Bell Pepper Recipe

If you're looking for a healthy and filling vegetarian meal, then you should definitely try this quinoa stuffed bell pepper recipe. Quinoa is an excellent source of plant-based protein and is also gluten-free. Meanwhile, the bell peppers are packed with vitamins and minerals, making them an excellent addition to any diet.

To start, you'll need the following ingredients:

4 large bell peppers

1 cup of quinoa

2 cups of vegetable broth

1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can of corn, drained

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

Shredded cheese for topping (optional)

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the tops off of the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes from inside. Place them in a baking dish.

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until they are tender, which should take about 3 to 5 minutes. Then, add the quinoa, vegetable broth, chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir everything together and bring it to a boil.

Once the mixture is boiling, reduce the heat to low and cover the saucepan. Let the quinoa simmer for about 15 to 20 minutes or until it is fully cooked. Once the quinoa is done, add the black beans and corn to the saucepan and stir everything together.

Use a spoon to fill the bell peppers with the quinoa mixture. Top each pepper with shredded cheese if you choose to use it. Bake the peppers in the oven for about 25 to 30 minutes or until they are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Once the peppers are done, remove them from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Serve them warm and enjoy!

This quinoa stuffed bell pepper recipe is not only delicious, but it's also very healthy. It's packed with plant-based protein, fiber, and vitamins and minerals. It's also easy to make and can be a great meal prep option if you're looking to have something quick and nutritious on hand during the week.

If you're looking for a tasty and healthy vegetarian recipe to add to your meal rotation, then you should definitely give this quinoa stuffed bell pepper recipe a try. It's sure to become a new favorite!