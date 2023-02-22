Try this Flavorful and Easy Garlic Butter Shrimp Pasta Recipe

Photo by Advocator SY on Unsplash

If you're a fan of seafood and pasta, then you'll absolutely love this garlic butter shrimp pasta recipe. It's a dish that's packed with flavor, yet it's surprisingly easy to make. With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a delicious and satisfying meal in no time.

To start, you'll need the following ingredients:

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 pound of spaghetti

1 stick of unsalted butter

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1/4 cup of chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon wedges for serving (optional)

Begin by cooking the spaghetti in a large pot of salted boiling water. Cook it until it is al dente, which should take around 8 to 10 minutes. Once it's done, drain the spaghetti and set it aside.

While the spaghetti is cooking, you can start preparing the shrimp. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add the minced garlic and sauté it for a minute or two until it's fragrant.

Next, add the shrimp to the skillet and sauté them for about 3 to 4 minutes or until they're pink and fully cooked. Once the shrimp are cooked, add the chopped parsley and stir everything together.

Finally, add the cooked spaghetti to the skillet and toss it with the garlic butter shrimp mixture. Make sure that the pasta is coated evenly with the butter and shrimp. Season everything with salt and pepper to taste.

Once everything is mixed together, you can serve the garlic butter shrimp pasta immediately. You can squeeze lemon wedges over the top of the pasta for added flavor if you choose to use them.

This garlic butter shrimp pasta recipe is a simple yet delicious dish that's perfect for a weeknight dinner or even a special occasion. It's a meal that's sure to please even the pickiest eaters, and it's also a great way to add more seafood to your diet.

In conclusion, if you're looking for a flavorful and easy pasta recipe that's sure to satisfy your seafood cravings, then this garlic butter shrimp pasta recipe is a must-try. It's a dish that's both simple and delicious, and it's sure to become a new favorite in your recipe collection.