How to Make Delicious and Easy One-Pot Chicken and Rice

Photo by Dr Muhammad Amer on Unsplash

One-pot meals are a fantastic way to save time and effort in the kitchen. Not only do they require less cleanup, but they also infuse flavors from various ingredients in a way that traditional cooking methods do not. This recipe for one-pot chicken and rice is the perfect example of a meal that is both easy and delicious.

To begin, gather your ingredients. You will need boneless, skinless chicken breasts, long-grain white rice, chicken broth, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. You can also add any additional vegetables or seasonings that you prefer, such as carrots, celery, or thyme.

Start by seasoning your chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Then, heat a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat and add a small amount of oil. Add the chicken and cook until browned on both sides, about 3-4 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside.

Next, add chopped onion and garlic to the skillet and cook until softened, about 2-3 minutes. Add the rice to the skillet and stir it to coat it in the onion and garlic mixture. Then, add the chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low, add the chicken back to the skillet, and cover it with a lid. Let the chicken and rice cook for about 20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through.

If you choose to add any vegetables or additional seasonings, add them to the skillet with the rice and chicken before covering the skillet with the lid.

Once the chicken and rice are fully cooked, remove the skillet from the heat and let it sit, covered, for about 5 minutes. This allows the flavors to meld together and the rice to absorb any remaining liquid.

Finally, fluff the rice with a fork and serve the chicken and rice together on a plate. This dish is delicious and filling on its own, but you can also serve it with a side salad or bread if desired.

In conclusion, this one-pot chicken and rice recipe is a fantastic meal option for those who are short on time but still want to enjoy a delicious and satisfying dinner. It is easy to make, customizable to individual tastes, and requires minimal cleanup. Try it out for yourself and enjoy a delicious and easy dinner tonight.