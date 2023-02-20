Let's Make a Ziti Pasta Dish for Dinner

Looking for a delicious and comforting pasta recipe? Look no further than this cheesy baked ziti recipe! With gooey melted cheese, tender pasta, and savory sauce, this dish is the ultimate comfort food. Plus, it's easy to make and perfect for feeding a crowd. Here's how to make it.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ziti pasta
- 1 jar of your favorite pasta sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried basil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F.
- Cook the ziti according to package instructions until it's al dente. Drain the pasta and set it aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the jar of pasta sauce, garlic, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Add the cooked ziti to the sauce mixture and toss until the pasta is coated in sauce.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese, and 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese.
- In a 9x13 inch baking dish, add a layer of the saucy ziti. Top it with dollops of the ricotta mixture and spread it out to cover the pasta.
- Repeat this layering process until you've used all the ziti and cheese mixture. Top the dish with the remaining Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
- Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes.
- After 25 minutes, remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Remove the dish from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.
This cheesy baked ziti recipe is the perfect comfort food for any occasion. Serve it up for a cozy weeknight dinner or make it for your next potluck or gathering. With its delicious mix of pasta, cheese, and sauce, this dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. So why not give it a try?
Comments / 0