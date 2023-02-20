Let's Make a Ziti Pasta Dish for Dinner

The 3-3-3 Rule for Adopting a New Dog: What You Need to Know

Adopting a new dog can be an exciting and rewarding experience, but it can also be a challenging one. Dogs are creatures of habit, and any change in their environment can cause stress and anxiety. That's why it's essential to have a plan in place to help your new dog adjust to their new home and family. One method that has gained popularity in recent years is the 3-3-3 rule for dog adoption. In this article, we'll explain what the 3-3-3 rule is and how it can help you and your new dog succeed.