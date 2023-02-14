From Oysters to Lobster: 5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC

Surviving a Mass Shooting: What to Do If You Find Yourself in the Midst of a Tragedy

Mass shootings have become a devastating reality in the world we live in today. They can happen anywhere, at any time, and to anyone. The thought of being in the midst of a mass shooting is terrifying, but it is important to be prepared and know what to do in such a situation. Here are some crucial survival tips for those who find themselves in the middle of a mass shooting.