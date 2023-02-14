From Oysters to Lobster: 5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is known for its beautiful beaches and thriving food scene, especially when it comes to seafood. Whether you're a seafood aficionado or just looking to try some local cuisine, Myrtle Beach has an abundance of amazing seafood restaurants. Here are five must-try seafood restaurants in Myrtle Beach, SC.
- Hook & Barrel: Located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, Hook & Barrel offers an upscale dining experience with a focus on sustainable, locally sourced seafood. The menu changes seasonally to ensure the freshest ingredients and includes dishes such as Pan-Seared Scallops and Lobster Thermidor.
- Mr. Fish: A local favorite, Mr. Fish has been serving up fresh seafood for over 25 years. The menu features everything from classic seafood dishes like Fish and Chips to more unique options like Lobster Mac and Cheese. Don't miss out on their daily specials!
- Sea Captain's House: With a history dating back to 1930, Sea Captain's House is a Myrtle Beach institution. Enjoy panoramic ocean views while indulging in their award-winning She-Crab Soup or famous Shrimp and Grits.
- Bimini's Oyster Bar & Seafood Cafe: If you're in the mood for some raw bar fare, Bimini's Oyster Bar & Seafood Cafe is the place to go. Their menu includes a variety of oysters, clams, and shrimp, as well as classic seafood dishes like Crab Cakes and Blackened Mahi Mahi.
- The Claw House: For seafood lovers looking for a more casual atmosphere, The Claw House is a great option. Their menu features a variety of seafood boils, including Lobster, Snow Crab, and Shrimp. Don't forget to try their famous Hush Puppies!
Comments / 1