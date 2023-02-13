Sweetheart's Delight: A Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner

Photo by sunorwind on Unsplash

Valentine's Day is a special time for couples to celebrate their love for each other. And what better way to do that than with a delicious and romantic dinner? Whether you're cooking for your significant other or enjoying a candlelit meal together, this recipe is sure to be a hit.

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp. olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. dried basil

2 tbsp. lemon juice

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup white wine

2 tbsp. butter

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and dried basil and cook for 1 minute. Add lemon juice, cherry tomatoes, and white wine to the skillet. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the liquid has reduced by half. Place salmon fillets on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon the tomato mixture over the salmon. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. In a small saucepan, melt butter. Pour over the baked salmon and garnish with fresh basil leaves.

This dish is perfect for Valentine's Day because it's quick, easy, and full of flavor. The combination of salmon, garlic, and basil is sure to impress your sweetheart, and the delicious tomato sauce adds a touch of romance to the meal. Serve with a glass of white wine and a side of roasted vegetables for a complete and memorable dinner.

So, make this Valentine's Day a little more special with this delicious and romantic dinner. Share it with your loved one and enjoy a night filled with love, laughter, and great food.