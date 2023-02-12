What's for Dinner?: Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef and Rice

Photo by Rens D on Unsplash

Stuffed bell peppers are a classic dish that's both delicious and nutritious. Filled with a savory mixture of ground beef, rice, and vegetables, they make for a hearty and healthy meal that's perfect for a family dinner or a weeknight meal. In this article, we'll explore how to make savory stuffed bell peppers.

Ingredients:

4 large bell peppers, any color

1 pound of ground beef

1 cup of long grain white rice

1 diced onion

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 diced carrot

1 diced celery stalk

1 diced tomato

2 cups of beef broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon of dried basil

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Cut the tops off the bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes. In a large saucepan, cook the rice according to the package instructions. Set aside. In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium heat. Drain any excess grease. Add the diced onion, minced garlic, diced carrot, and diced celery to the skillet. Cook until the vegetables are soft, about 5-7 minutes. Stir in the diced tomato, cooked rice, beef broth, salt, pepper, dried basil, and dried oregano. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, until the mixture is heated through. Fill each of the bell peppers with the ground beef mixture, packing it tightly. Place the filled peppers in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Bake the peppers in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until they are tender. Remove the peppers from the oven and sprinkle the shredded cheddar cheese on top. Return the peppers to the oven and bake for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Serve the savory stuffed bell peppers hot, garnished with fresh herbs or chopped scallions if desired.

These savory stuffed bell peppers are a delicious and healthy meal that's perfect for a family dinner or a weeknight meal. Filled with a savory mixture of ground beef, rice, and vegetables, they are a hearty and satisfying dish that's packed with nutrients and flavor. The combination of juicy ground beef, tender vegetables, and fluffy rice creates a delicious filling that's perfectly complemented by the sweet and crunchy bell peppers. Topped with melted cheddar cheese, these stuffed peppers are an irresistible treat that's sure to please everyone at the table. Whether you're looking for a healthy and satisfying meal or just want to enjoy a delicious and comforting dish, these savory stuffed bell peppers are sure to hit the spot.