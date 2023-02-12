Valentine's Day Romantic Dinner for Two: Creamy Garlic Shrimp Pasta

Photo by Laura Ohlman on Unsplash

Impress your significant other with this delicious and easy-to-make creamy garlic shrimp pasta. Perfect for a romantic dinner for two, this meal is sure to please your taste buds and your heart.

Ingredients:

8 ounces of linguine pasta

1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 cup of heavy cream

1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Instructions:

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Reserve 1 cup of pasta water and drain the pasta. In a large pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the shrimp to the pan and cook until pink and fully cooked, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Add the heavy cream to the pan and bring it to a simmer. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until the sauce has thickened slightly. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the cooked pasta to the pan and toss to coat with the sauce. If the sauce is too thick, add a little bit of the reserved pasta water to thin it out. Serve the pasta in bowls and garnish with fresh parsley. Enjoy your delicious and romantic dinner for two!

This creamy garlic shrimp pasta is a delicious and satisfying meal that combines the fresh flavors of garlic, shrimp, and Parmesan cheese. The tender, juicy shrimp is complemented by the rich and creamy sauce, made with heavy cream and grated Parmesan cheese. The linguine pasta provides the perfect base for the sauce, absorbing all of its delicious flavors and making every bite a taste sensation. The addition of freshly chopped parsley adds a touch of freshness and a pop of color, making this dish not only delicious but also visually appealing. Whether you're looking to impress your significant other or simply treat yourself to a delicious meal, this creamy garlic shrimp pasta is sure to hit the spot.