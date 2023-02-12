Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVP

Photo by Jason Griffith

Jalen Hurts has been making headlines this NFL season as the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite his status as a backup, Hurts has managed to steal the show and lead his team to victories with his exceptional skills on the field. Now, as the Super Bowl approaches, many are speculating that Hurts could be the MVP of the game, even over the star-studded quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes. In this article, we will discuss the reasons why Hurts has what it takes to be the Super Bowl MVP.

First and foremost, Hurts has been a dynamic playmaker for the Eagles this season. He has shown his ability to make big plays with both his arm and his legs, and has been instrumental in leading the team to victories. He has a strong arm and is a precise passer, which makes him a threat to any defense. Additionally, Hurts’ mobility and agility make him a dual-threat quarterback that can create opportunities for his team, even when the play breaks down. This versatility is a major asset for Hurts and will be a challenge for the Chiefs defense to contain.

Furthermore, Hurts has shown great leadership and poise on the field. Despite being a rookie, he has demonstrated a level of maturity and confidence that is uncommon for players of his age. He has the ability to rally his team and keep them focused, even in the most challenging of situations. This is a crucial quality for any quarterback, and Hurts has it in spades.

Another factor that makes Hurts a strong candidate for the MVP award is his ability to perform under pressure. He has demonstrated this ability throughout the season, and it was particularly evident in the Eagles' recent playoff game against the New Orleans Saints. Hurts led his team to a come-from-behind victory, showcasing his ability to stay calm and focused in the face of adversity.

Finally, Hurts has a strong supporting cast that can help him to perform at his best. The Eagles have a talented group of skill players, including running back Miles Sanders, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, and tight end Zach Ertz. These players can provide Hurts with the resources he needs to succeed, and they will be instrumental in helping him to lead the team to victory.

In conclusion, Jalen Hurts has all the tools and qualities necessary to be the MVP of the Super Bowl. He has shown his ability to make big plays, lead his team, perform under pressure, and has the support of a talented cast. While Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Hurts has what it takes to challenge him and come out on top. The Super Bowl is sure to be an exciting showdown between two talented quarterbacks, and Hurts has the potential to make a name for himself and become the MVP of the game.