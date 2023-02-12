Three Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision in Horry County, SC

Photo by Yuvraj Singh on Unsplash

Three individuals were injured in a car crash that took place in Horry County, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. According to Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR), the incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. near the intersection of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. The three victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, however, no details regarding their current conditions were released.

As HCFR officials arrived at the scene, they immediately assessed the situation and took necessary measures to ensure the safety of those involved. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has taken charge of investigating the cause of the accident.

The crash caused significant delays in the area, as HCFR advised drivers to steer clear of the scene for their own safety and to avoid any additional disruptions. It is unknown at this time what led to the collision, however, HCFR has assured the public that the investigation is ongoing and they will release additional information as it becomes available.

Car accidents are a leading cause of injury and death in the United States, and it's imperative that drivers take extra precautions while on the road. In this particular case, the cause of the crash is still unknown, but it serves as a reminder to all drivers to always drive defensively and be aware of their surroundings.

In conclusion, three individuals were injured in a two-vehicle collision that took place in Horry County, South Carolina. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the accident. HCFR has advised drivers to avoid the area to prevent any further delays and for the safety of those still on the scene.